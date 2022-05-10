Nikki Haley Ad Rips Biden Over Inflation

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley's advocacy organization on Tuesday released a new ad hitting out at President Joe Biden over inflation.

Stand For America's ad shows a fictional family battling inflation to illustrate rising prices based on a CBS News report that estimates rising gas prices could cause families to pay more than $2,000 more each year, and a Bloomberg report stating that inflation could cost households more than $5,000 per year.

"What are the Democrats who control Washington doing to help? Spending more of your hard-earned money," the ad intones. "They've approved trillions of dollars of new spending in the last year and a half alone."

The ad places part of the blame for rising prices on the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that passed with support mostly from Democrats, and the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

"The D.C. spending addiction is out of control and we're paying more at the pump and grocery store than ever before," Haley said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

"Politicians need to manage the government's budget just like families all over America — by making sure they’re not spending more than they take in," she said. "If we don’t pump the brakes now, there’s no telling how devastating Biden’s agenda will become."

Biden is set to deliver a speech on Tuesday that will "detail his plan to fight inflation and lower costs for working families, and contrast his approach with congressional Republicans' ultra-MAGA plan to raise taxes on 75 million American families and threaten to sunset programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid," according to a White House official.