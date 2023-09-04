Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: House 'Close' to Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that the House is "awfully close" to launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Joining "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Kustoff said that while an inquiry is imminent, he still wants to see Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Justice special counsel David C. Weiss testify.

"I think we're pretty close," he said. "I want to see a number of things. First and foremost, the testimony of the attorney general before either [Rep.] Jim Jordan's committee or before the Committee of Oversight – [Rep.] Jamie Comer's committee."

Kustoff pointed to the firing of Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin as of immediate concern to House Republicans.

Shokin was investigating Burisma, the same company Hunter Biden worked for, when he was deposed. Subsequent accusations, including by Shokin himself, have claimed Joe Biden had a role in his ouster when he was vice president.

Kustoff, a House Ways and Means Committee member, also brought up the Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who approached his panel, alleging that they were stymied in the first DOJ probe of Hunter Biden.

'We had developed, actually, the testimony of the two IRS agents – the one who identified as a Republican, the one who identified as a Democrat – who were directly investigating Hunter Biden for these years," Kustoff explained.

That, among other accusations against the president, "leads to concerns, not only from people in my district, but I think across the country" that it could lead to "high crimes and misdemeanors."

