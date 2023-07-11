Rep. Kustoff to Newsmax: Unsealing of Luft Indictment 'Concerning'

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the unsealing of the indictment of U.S.-Israeli citizen Gal Luft is "concerning" after the professor laid out serious bribery accusations against President Joe Biden's family in a video released last week.

"If the indictment has been sealed for however long it's been and it's just unsealed less than a week after this video, after these allegations, that, to me, would be concerning as a prosecutor," Kustoff said during an appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "The fact, again, whether those charges relate to him are true or not true, the very timing … why couldn't they have unsealed it a week, two weeks ago, a month ago, three months ago?"

Biden's Department of Justice announced on Monday that it had indicted Luft, who is a potential whistleblower in investigations targeting the president and his son, Hunter Biden, for "multiple international crimes." Those crimes include failing to register as a foreign agent and attempts to illegally broker the sale of Chinese-made weapons.

The eight-count indictment of Luft was unsealed Monday and includes charges "related to willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), arms trafficking, Iranian sanctions violations, and making false statements to federal agents."

The co-director of the Maryland-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security fled after being arrested in Cyprus and released on bail in February. He remains a fugitive.

In a 14-minute video obtained by the New York Post on July 5, Luft said he was arrested to keep him from testifying before the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the Biden family for receiving money from foreign entities while Joe Biden served as vice president in former President Barack Obama's administration.

Kustoff said that people watching the situation unfold on their televisions at home might wonder if there are "different rules for the Bidens and different rules for everybody else."

"The fact of the matter is he [Luft] made a number of allegations about the Bidens — their ties to the Chinese money that the family may have received from Chinese entities — and then obviously, within the last day or so, the indictment was unsealed," he said.

"Let him come forward," Kustoff continued. "He released that video, why don't we investigate that? Maybe by unsealing the indictment, they do want to try to affect his credibility, which may play into that case. But I've got to tell you — it beads into the cynicism that people have now about the Department of Justice and about federal law enforcement, and that's really too bad."

