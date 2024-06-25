Minn. GOP Chair to Newsmax: Great Formula Brewing for Success

Widespread Democrat frustration with the Biden administration, combined with a high level of enthusiasm from GOP supporters, is a great formula for change in the state's electoral fortunes this November, Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann told Newsmax on Tuesday.

With "everything more expensive," Hann told "Wake Up America" that the upcoming election provides "an opportunity to change directions and a lot of dissatisfaction with the current administration leaves the door wide open" for a Republican victory for a GOP presidential candidate for the first time since 1972.

Hann stressed that traditionally Democrat Minnesota has already gone through some recent changes, stating that "in the last decade or so [the state has become] pretty evenly divided politically [and pointing out that] we have eight congressional seats and half of them have been Republican."

He emphasized that what has changed the environment dramatically in the past few years has been "the Biden Administration doing so much damage to the state," which has disappointed many Democrats, as well as independents.

Hann said that during the campaign so far "there has been a great deal of enthusiasm for Republicans, and for President Trump," while on the "Democratic side there has been lots of division and dissatisfaction," including with their own presidential candidate.

He stressed that Democrats "are going to have a hard time turning out their voters, the issues are with us and the enthusiasm is with us and we expect to have a great turnout."

Hann also pointed out that he thinks it has been a smart move by the Trump campaign to invest more resources in traditional blue states, with, for example the opening of eight field offices in Minnesota.

He said such tactics "open the door" for more electoral pathways to victories for the president, as well as for congressional seats in the state.

