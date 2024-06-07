Uncommitted Dem Voters Spark Warning Signs for Biden

President Joe Biden is facing growing warning signs from Democrat "uncommitted" voters who are frustrated over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, The Hill is reporting.

In all, Biden lost more than a half million voters to the uncommitted movement during the primaries this year. The movement has gained 30 delegates from some Democrat primary states.

Much of the effort has been sparked by the "Abandon Biden" movement, The Hill noted.

"Our mission is clear: Joe Biden must be defeated," the movement said in a press release. "We will not stand by. We are mobilized, we are furious, and we are committed to ensuring Joe Biden is defeated in the general election. The time for accountability is now."

The movement said on Thursday that "Biden's speeches are nothing but Diplomacy Theater, a grotesque display of blame-shifting while the massacre rages on" and that Israel's "death machine is fueled by Biden's policies."

Democrats unhappy with the Biden administration's handling of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip have made their voices heard in this year's presidential primaries in Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, and Washington.

Votes for "uncommitted" or "no preference" garnered at least 9% of the vote in all four states to finish second behind the president, with Minnesota (18.9%) and Michigan (13.2%) seeing the largest protest totals.

The trend continued in Kansas, where "none of these candidates" garnered 10.2% of the vote.

In Minnesota, the movement netted 11 delegates, the highest of any state.

The anti-Biden vote shows the president is facing the challenging task of bringing those voters back in before it's too late, according to The Hill. Democrats say the campaign should be taking this seriously.

"Of course they should be concerned," one former Biden campaign aide said. "If they're not planning to vote for [Biden], they've already been disappointed. Donald Trump is a disruptor and a change agent so he might be an appealing alternative for some of those people."

Biden has offered a cease-fire deal to the Israelis and Hamas, but that has done little to put a dent in the frustration and anger among those uncommitted.

Biden may also be facing a problem with lawmakers of his own party.

One unnamed Democrat lawmaker told The Hill that there are people like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., telling people not to vote for Biden over his handling of the war and people appear to be listening.