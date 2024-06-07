Trump Surrogate to Newsmax: Dem Persecutors Deserve Revenge

David Gelman, a surrogate for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and a former prosecutor, told Newsmax on Friday the former president would be justified to seek retribution against those who have politically persecuted him should he return to the White House by defeating Joe Biden in November.

Gelman told “Prime News” and guest host Carl Higbie the Democrat machine that has indicted Trump for a total of 88 criminal charges — with a New York jury convicting him last week on 34 regarding the falsification of business records — has it coming.

“What would be revenge is actually the right way to go about it,” Gelman said. “It's not revenge. The Democrats and the liberals, they put themselves in this position. They went after Donald Trump for an illegal aspect that they should have never done. They go after his allies for things that they should have never done.

"Because of that, their hands [are] getting stuck in the cookie jar, if you will, they are now going to get prosecuted when President Trump becomes the next president again because they did the illegal acts.

“This is all it is. If they want to be persecutors [and] not prosecutors, they're going to have to suffer the consequences. And if it is revenge, it's revenge.”

Gelman said Democrats did everything wrong by going after Trump for crimes he did not commit, just for the sake of preventing him from returning to the White House.

“You can't do that. We are not a Third-World country last time I checked,” he said. “We’re the United States of America. So, there's no reason for what they did, [and] they should not be surprised in any iota what will happen when President Trump becomes the next president again.

“He is going to use whatever he can and all the resources available to him and the United States of America to investigate. And if something happens where they were found to have done something wrong, they're going to be prosecuted. That's how it works in life.”

