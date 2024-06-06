DNC Touts Trump as Convicted Felon in Ariz. Billboard

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday unveiled an Arizona billboard campaign tagging former President Donald Trump as a "convicted felon," reports Axios.

"Trump already attacked Arizona's Democracy once. Now he's back as a convicted felon. He's out for revenge and retribution. Trump: unhinged and unfit," the billboards say.

The ads will be displayed in Phoenix, where Trump, the GOP front-runner who was convicted last week of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence an adult film star ahead of the 2016 election, is set to hold a town hall event with Turning Point Action CEO Charlie Kirk later Thursday.

The guilty verdict plunges the United States into unexplored territory ahead of the November vote, when Trump will try to win back the White House from Democrat President Joe Biden.

Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and an attorney representing him said they would appeal as quickly as possible.

DNC deputy communications director Abhi Rahman on Thursday warned that a Trump victory would lead to more revenge attacks against foes.

"If Trump, now a convicted felon, wins in November, he pledges to be a dictator on 'day one' while pushing to implement his agenda of revenge and retribution, threatening political violence while attacking Arizonans’ reproductive rights and democracy," Rahman said.

"While President Biden fights for Arizonans, Donald Trump looks out only for himself. Trump has always acted as though he is above the rule of law, and it’s clear he is unfit to serve."