Netanyahu Slams Macron's Call for Arms Embargo on Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of an arms embargo on Israel, calling it a "disgrace" and asserting that Israel is fighting to defend civilization, The Times of Israel reported.

"Today, Israel is defending itself on seven fronts against the enemies of civilization," Netanyahu said in a post on X, referencing active conflicts involving Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Iran. He framed Israel's military actions as a defense not just for the country but for global civilization, emphasizing that Iran plays a central role in these hostilities.

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel's side," Netanyahu insisted, criticizing Macron and other Western leaders for supporting an arms embargo at this critical time. "Shame on them," he added.

In his address, Netanyahu pointed to Iran's support for various militant groups and its influence over conflicts in the region, describing them as part of an "axis of terror." He questioned whether Iran, which backs proxies like Hezbollah and other groups hostile to Israel, was similarly imposing arms restrictions on its allies. "Of course not," he said, highlighting the apparent hypocrisy of such calls from Western leaders.

Netanyahu framed the situation as a clash between civilization and barbarism, arguing that the countries who call for an arms embargo on Israel are inadvertently siding with those who threaten global security.

"What a disgrace!" he exclaimed. He emphasized that Israel would continue to fight regardless of international support. "Israel will win with or without their support," he declared. "But their shame will continue long after the war is won."

The prime minister concluded his remarks by reinforcing his familiar narrative that Israel is on the frontlines in a larger battle for the future of the free world.

"Rest assured, Israel will fight until the battle is won — for our sake and for the sake of peace and security in the world."

Netanyahu's strong rhetoric comes amid increasing international scrutiny of Israel's military actions and as calls for cease-fires and arms embargoes grow louder, mainly from Europe. Macron's proposal reflects the broader concern among many Western nations regarding the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict in the region.

However, Netanyahu's remarks make clear that Israel views these international pressures as misguided and detrimental to its security. He portrayed Israel's military efforts as crucial to combating terrorism and preventing a "dark age of fanaticism" from spreading across the globe.