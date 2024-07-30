WATCH TV LIVE

Arizona's Hamadeh: Kamala Wants to 'Destroy' Country

By    |   Tuesday, 30 July 2024 07:24 AM EDT

Republican Congressional candidate Abe Hamadeh told Newsmax on Monday that voters "truly do" recognize how Vice President Kamala Harris is such a radical liberal, especially when it comes to immigration.

Hamadeh has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and seeking the GOP's nomination for an open seat in Arizona's eighth congressional district.

"They know it because it's the same policies that [President Joe] Biden has done to destroy our country," Hamadeh told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" guest host Michael Grimm.

"My district has the highest number of retired people in the state, and they're wondering, why are illegal immigrants getting paid more than they are on Social Security?

"It's insane that these illegal immigrants are getting free health care, free housing, and money all supported by the government because of Biden's and Kamala Harris' open-border policy."

In 2022, Hamadeh lost by a razor-thin 280 votes to Democrat Kristin Mayes to be Arizona's attorney general.

But his strong showing earned him from the Republican grassroots and MAGA supporters across the U.S.

Trump said Hamadeh has been a "fearless fighter for election integrity, has been with me all the way!"

In addition to Trump, Hamadeh has been endorsed by Ric Grenell, Trump's former director of national intelligence, and Kari Lake, the likely winner of Tuesday's Senate Republican primary.

"Abe is the son of immigrants, an Army veteran who served overseas, a former prosecutor, and like me, Abe never backs down," Lake said in endorsing Hamadeh.

"Abe embodies the American dream," she added.

Hamadeh told Newsmax he sees Harris as a threat to that dream, noting "her flip flop on so many of these issues" is due to her lack of any core beliefs.

"Their entire agenda is to destroy our country," he said.

Seven candidates are competing in the GOP primary, including Hamadeh and businessman Blake Masters.

Hamadeh served as a captain in the U.S. Army and served as an intelligence officer in the Reserves.

The son of Syrian immigrants, the Jerusalem Post declared he was "one of the most pro-Israel candidates" running for office this year.

Hamadeh studied law at the University of Arizona College of Law and later became a prosecutor in Maricopa County.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 30 July 2024 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

