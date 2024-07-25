Emerson Poll: Trump Edges Harris in 4 Key Swing States

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris in four key battleground states and the candidates are tied in Wisconsin in a hypothetical election matchup, according to the latest survey by Emerson College Polling/The Hill.

Trump, who accepted the Republican presidential nomination last week, is expected to oppose Harris in November's election. The vice president became the Democratic Party's likely nominee after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid Sunday.

According to the Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey, Trump leads Harris in Arizona (49% to 44%), Georgia (48% to 46%), Michigan (46% to 45%), and Pennsylvania (48% to 46%). Both candidates receive 47% support in Wisconsin.

Only Arizona falls outside the survey's margin of error.

All five swing states have sizable undecided voters: Arizona (7%), Georgia (7%), Michigan (9%), Pennsylvania (7%), and Wisconsin (5%).

Harris possibly could be benefiting from a honeymoon period, as she surpasses Biden's support from earlier this month in all five battleground states.

She outperforms Biden by 4 points in Arizona, by 5 points in Georgia, by 3 points in Michigan, by 3 points in Pennsylvania, and by 4 points in Wisconsin.

"Harris has recovered a portion of the vote for the Democrats on the presidential ticket since the fallout after the June 27 debate," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. "Harris' numbers now reflect similar support levels to those of Biden back in March.

"Young voters have shifted toward Harris: her support compared to Biden increased by 16 points in Arizona, eight in Georgia, five in Michigan, 11 in Pennsylvania, and one in Wisconsin since earlier polling this month."

Regarding Harris' selection of a running mate, a plurality of Arizona voters prefer Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., (36%); 27% of Michigan voters prefer their governor, Gretchen Whitmer; 40% of Pennsylvania voters support their governor, Josh Shapiro; 14% of Wisconsin voters support Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and 12% support Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey also found that the Democrat candidate continues to lead the Republican candidate in the four battleground-state Senate races.

In Arizona, Democrat Ruben Gallego leads Republican Kari Lake 46% to 42%.

In Michigan, Democrat Elissa Slotkin leads Republican Mike Rogers 45% to 41%.

In Pennsylvania, Democrat Sen. Bob Casey leads Republican David McCormick 48% to 44%.

In Wisconsin, Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin leads Republican Eric Hovde 49% to 43%.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey was conducted July 22-23.