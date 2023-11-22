Rep. Greene to Newsmax: 'Not Surprising' Govt Tracks Phones

Reacting to a story about how a secret government program is allowing federal, state, and local law authorities to surveil roughly a trillion American phone records, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax it's "not surprising."

The report, which comes out of Wired, details that a surveillance program known as the Data Analytical Services (DAS), formerly Hemisphere, allowed government authorities to extensively mine phone records under AT&T, often without suspects' knowledge.

Allegedly, the program began in 2009. Former President Barack Obama reportedly suspended funding for the program in 2013. Funding later restarted under former President Donald Trump, per Wired, but was stopped in 2021. However, last year, President Joe Biden revamped efforts to resume funding for the program once more.

Greene went on to tell "Eric Bolling The Balance," "It's unfortunately not surprising from the Biden administration, and it's not surprising from the federal government. They have been treading on Americans' rights and destroying civil liberties for years now."

"But the Biden administration," Greene added, "has taken everything to a new level with the weaponized government. And this is something that I've been calling on my Republican colleagues: that we have got to hold the administration accountable, especially for what they're doing from every single conservative across America."

Greene made note of the targeting of conservatives and the maltreatment of Jan. 6 defendants, "pro-life protesters, parents, President Trump himself, and many others" at the behest of the government.

"This is terrifying times," she noted.

