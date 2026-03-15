Ayalon to Newsmax: Iran Regime in 'Total Disarray'

Iran’s leadership appears increasingly unstable as fighting with Israel intensifies and questions persist about the status of the country’s top leadership, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon said Sunday on Newsmax.

Instead, Ayalon told Newsmax’s "Sunday Agenda," "Iran’s leadership is relying on propaganda and psychological tactics while the regime struggles internally."

"They are masters and manipulators of what we call psychological warfare," Ayalon said. "And it’s very much reminiscent of the former minister of foreign affairs of Saddam Hussein back in 2003."

Ayalon was responding to the appearances of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on U.S. Sunday political programs, even as Iran has restricted internet access for its own citizens.

Iranian officials have said the shutdown was for security reasons during the ongoing conflict.

"[It is] very right to ask him how come he has an open Wi-Fi or Zoom and the others in his country do not," Ayalon said.

The former ambassador said the Iranian regime is showing signs of weakening as Israel and the United States continue military operations targeting Iranian security forces.

"They are in total disarray," Ayalon said. "I think that the IDF and also the American military Air Force are very precise, very selective in their targets in order not to hurt innocent people, but only this murderous regime."

He accused Iranian security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij militia, of long-standing repression.

"This is in continuation of 47 years of oppression and killing," Ayalon said. "So I think that the operation not only is a must, but it probably was only the last minute, probably before it would be too late."

Questions about the leadership of Iran have intensified amid reports about the condition of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and speculation about succession.

Ayalon suggested that Khamenei, the son of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, lacks authority and may simply serve as a symbolic figure.

"Here again, I think he’s just a puppethead, and I’m not sure that he’s even capable of leadership," Ayalon said.

He noted that Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared publicly and that statements attributed to him have been delivered by others.

"It’s not by chance that they do not show him up," Ayalon said. "Even when they read a statement from him, supposedly from him, he didn’t show his face."

Ayalon said the most powerful forces in Iran currently appear to be hardline factions within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"Basically, the ones that are now running the country are the IRGC," Ayalon said. "These are the most extreme elements, the most radical elements."

He added that the leadership structure may soon face further instability.

"In a few days, we’ll see that no one is in control there," Ayalon said.

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