US Energy Secretary Sees Iran War Ending in Weeks, Oil Supplies Rebounding

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday that he expects the U.S. war with Iran to end within "the next few weeks," with oil supplies rebounding and energy costs declining afterwards.

"I think that this conflict will certainly come to the end in the next few weeks - could be sooner than that. But the conflict will come to the end in the next few weeks, and we'll see a rebound in supplies and a pushing down in prices after that," Wright told ABC's "This Week" program.

Wright said there are “no guarantees” oil prices will fall in the coming weeks despite President Donald Trump’s pledge to force Iran to stop attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

“There’s no guarantees in wars at all,” Wright said. “I can guarantee the situation would be dramatically worse without this military operation to defang the Iranian regime.”

“Our focus right now is destroying their military capabilities, including those used specifically to threaten the strait,” he added. “We need to finish those tasks first, and you will see the strait open again in the not-too-distant future.”

Iran’s military has launched projectile attacks on tankers in the area, setting ships ablaze and sending crude oil prices sharply higher on global markets. Iranian forces have also begun laying mines in the strait, despite the U.S. military destroying some Iranian naval vessels capable of carrying out such operations.

Asked whether the waterway is safe for tanker traffic, Wright said it is not.

“No, it is not,” he said during a separate appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

About 20% of the world’s oil passes through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Wright said he believes the United States could secure the strait within weeks.

“I think this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks,” he said on ABC, adding that it could end sooner. “We’ll see a rebound in supplies and a pushing down of prices after that.”

He acknowledged the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28 could cause short-term economic disruption.

“We are very aware that the world would have short-term disruption,” Wright said. “We would cause a little bit of increased prices on Americans. This is short-term pain to get through to a much better place.”

Wright also rejected criticism from Democratic lawmakers and others who say the Trump administration failed to adequately plan for Iran to halt oil tanker traffic through the strait.

“Of course meticulous planning went into what might happen with the Strait of Hormuz and how to deal with that,” he said. “Our chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Caine, is known for many things, but high on that list is being an absolutely meticulous planner of all the scenarios that might unfold.”

A New York Times report earlier this week said Trump and his advisers underestimated the scale of Iran’s retaliation. Tehran has carried out missile and drone attacks across the Middle East for two weeks, expanding the conflict and disrupting regional economies.

Wright declined to say which countries might send warships to escort tankers through the strait, something Trump has said allies could do. The president previously mentioned China, France, Japan and South Korea as potential participants.

“All nations of the world depend on products that come from the Strait of Hormuz,” Wright said, without naming any countries that had committed to providing escort ships.

U.S. officials say Iran appears to be allowing some tankers to pass through the strait, including ships carrying oil to China.