Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Sen. Casey 'Had an Impossible Hill to Climb'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday that Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., "had an impossible hill to climb" during the recount of the state’s recent Senate election.

Casey conceded the race to GOP challenger Dave McCormick last week while the recount, which was automatically triggered due to the close vote, was ongoing. McCormick was ahead of Casey by roughly 17,000 votes in the initial count, inside the 0.5% margin for a recount. When Casey conceded, McCormick was ahead in the recount by about 16,000 votes.

Meuser said on "Wake Up America" that Republicans in the state are "certainly glad that" McCormick’s victory "is now quite definitive," thanks to the recount.

The GOP congressman noted that Casey’s campaign had a daunting task due to the number of votes needed to overturn the initial result.

Meuser went on to say, "Our big problem that occurred was" over the issue of whether to count improperly dated mail-in ballots and the actions of election commissioners in one county who voted to count those ballots.

The problem, he added, was "when they sent up various lawyers and attorneys and we had commissioners in Pennsylvania that were quite deliberately and flagrantly disobeying the law and counting votes that were disqualified, that were illegal ballots."

Meuser said: "That's when we brought in the cavalry, and we were on it fast with our Protect the Vote initiative from the RNC, from the McCormick campaign, from the GOP. And we got them to stop doing that. And we had another court order for them to stop counting illegal ballots. But in the end, they counted about half the counties and the vote changed by about 100 votes. And after that, Bob Casey conceded."

