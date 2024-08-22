Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: 'Would Be an Honor' to Have RFK Jr.'s Support

It "would be an honor" for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to endorse Donald Trump, campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax.

A super PAC supporting Kennedy told Reuters on Wednesday that the environmental lawyer wants to make a deal with Trump in which he receives a Trump administration post in exchange for dropping out of the race and endorsing the former president.

"It would be an honor to have his support," Alvarez told Thursday's "Wake Up America." "The president has brought together a very broad coalition, and it's because of that contrast — it's not just because of the president's strength and success and his winning record — but it's also because of Kamala Harris' failures, because she's dangerously liberal.

"And as we've seen all week at the DNC and over the last 20 some days, she is a liar about what is going on and her record. And so as the president has said, we are excited to welcome all into the MAGA movement. And again, it's because of President Donald J. Trump."

When asked to comment on whether Kennedy's endorsement changes the race or helps Trump as he squares off against Democrat presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris, Alvarez said it could "absolutely be helpful."

"Anytime you have a new voice that sings from the same songbook as you, I think that's pretty powerful," she said. "But, as I always say, President Trump is our best asset and voters are coming to join President Trump because of him, because they know that they were better off when he was in the White House.

"We didn't have this record inflation. We had a humming economy. We had a secure border, and we didn't have these global conflicts between Hamas attacking Israel, Russia invading Ukraine, these tensions between China and Taiwan. And that is because President Trump is a tough and respected leader, not just at home, but globally.

"Most polls underrepresent President Trump's broad support," she added, stressing that Democrats are going through a honeymoon phase with Harris as their new nominee after President Joe Biden's ouster.

"This is, in fact, a honeymoon phase for Kamala Harris, because we know that corporate media has not put her feet to the fire, has not asked her a question," Alvarez said. "She has not taken a single interview since ascending the throne and, eventually, that honeymoon phase will end because the election is going to be about core issues — about the economy, about crime and safety, about what is going on on the global stage and about the border."

