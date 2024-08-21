Trump Would 'Probably' Give RFK Jr. Role If Endorsed

Former President Donald Trump says he would "probably" give Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a role in his administration should the Independent presidential candidate endorse him.

Trump, when asked by CNN whether he would consider putting Kennedy in the administration, responded: "You're asking me a very unusual question. I haven't been asked that question yet. I like him a lot. I respect him a lot. I probably would if, something like that would happen. He's, very different kind of a guy. Very smart guy. And, yeah, I would be honored by that endorsement."

Kennedy's vice-presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan on Tuesday said the independent presidential candidate was "taking a very serious look" at joining forces with Trump's campaign but also considering remaining in the contest to try to win more than 5% of the popular vote and "establish ourselves" as a third-party alternative.

"We are taking a very serious look at making sure that the people that have corrupted our fair and free democracy do not end up in office in November," she said in an interview with the Impact Theory podcast.

"There's two options that we're looking at and one is staying in: forming [a new political party], but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and [Harris running mate Tim] Walz presidency, because we draw votes from Trump. Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump, and we explain to our base why we are making this decision."