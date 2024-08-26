Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: RFK Jr.'s Endorsement Shows Trump's Broad Coalition

The endorsement by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., shows that Donald Trump is putting together a very broad coalition of supporters, Trump campaign senior Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on ​"Wake Up America," Alvarez emphasized that "one of the great things that RFK said during his speech endorsing President Trump was not just why President Trump and MAGA Republicans and this movement is so critical for the future of our country, but it was an indictment of the failures of Kamala Harris. This is not the same Democrat party of the past."

Alvarez stressed that Harris is "absolutely, dangerously liberal. She is weak and failed. She keeps on talking about Day One."

But Alvarez pointed out that Harris "has been in power for three and a half years and has not delivered on any of the promises that she is currently trying to make."

She also reiterated that "we remember what is was like — four years of President Trump in the White House and we certainly know the misery of the last three and a half years under Kamala Harris."

The Trump senior adviser said that "we focus on [Trump's] record, and we focus on his policy. I always say that President Trump is our best asset and we lead with him, because he had an incredible four years where we cut taxes, where we secured the border, where we made sure we had peace through strength at home and abroad."

Alvarez continued that this is "in contrast to the campaign promises that Kamala Harris is making. But if she was going to deliver on those, she would have over the past three and a half years. We have record inflation, we have an open border ... and we know the chaos happening on the world stage ... she is an absolute failure."

