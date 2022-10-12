RNC's Alvarez to Newsmax: Midterms' Momentum With Republicans

The momentum is on the side of Republicans, not Democrats, with the midterm elections being less than a month away, Republican National Committee Communications Director Danielle Alvarez insisted on Newsmax Wednesday.

"With the state of the race as it is today, I'd rather be the Republicans than the Democrats," Alvarez said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We have fantastic candidates. The RNC is invested in all of our battleground states, and we are going to run through the finish line and make sure that we elect Republicans up and down the ballot. My bet is on Republicans taking back the House and Senate majorities."

Meanwhile, she said she agrees with pollster Jim McLaughlin, who has said that people who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 aren't taking part in polls, telling Newsmax that the committee is "also seeing that a little bit internationally."

"I think that voters are just saturated with polling calls, and so maybe they're not responding," Alvarez said, adding that when it comes to public polling, one must also look at cross tabs to determine if pollsters are speaking with likely voters and to determine the breakdown of the polls.

But even though Alvarez believes the Republicans will take back control of Congress in November, "we can't take anything for granted," and encouraged voters to volunteer their efforts, "because it is going to be close."

Alvarez also discussed the races for the U.S. Senate in Georgia and Pennsylvania, considered two of the key races for the party to regain control of the chamber.

In Georgia, Alvarez said the party remains committed to GOP nominee Herschel Walker, who has come under fire for allegations that he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion, claims he's denied.

"What we have is a failed senator," Alvarez said about Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democrat being challenged by Walker. "He votes in lockstep with [President] Joe Biden and so again, we have to focus and work hard.

"I hope everyone listening can go to Herschel Walker's website and donate if they have the opportunity because again all of those polls are within the margin of error. We have to flip Georgia to regain control of the Senate."

In Pennsylvania's race, GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman are neck and neck, but Alvarez said she feels "incredibly bullish" about the state.

"I think Dr. Oz is a fantastic candidate," she said. "Our Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was out in Pennsylvania, and we'll be there again campaigning with him. He works hard. He is criss-crossing the state."

Oz is a "huge contrast to Fetterman," Alvarez added, as Fetterman, the state's lieutenant general, is "soft on crime."

"He's just not the right fit for Pennsylvania," she said. "Dr. Oz has the momentum, and he's just on a rocket ship, so we've got to keep that momentum on our side."

Women's votes will also play a large role in the November election, said Alvarez.

"I've heard our chairwoman say 'They have awoken the sleeping giant,'" she said, noting that during the pandemic, children were locked out of classrooms, and mothers were shocked by seeing first the woke ideology being pushed by school boards and teachers' unions.

"When they showed up to those school board meetings to voice their concerns, the Biden administration tagged them as domestic terrorists. We now know that third-grade reading and math scores have dropped. We now know, unfortunately, that over a million students never logged back in. So I think that this is the underlying issue of this election."

