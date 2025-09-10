RNC's Alvarez to Newsmax: Harris Book Failed Attempt at Relevancy

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' criticism of former President Joe Biden in her newly released book is merely a failed attempt by Harris to be relevant, RNC senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Kamala Harris is trying to be relevant," Alvarez said on "Wake Up America," adding, "She is trying to rebrand herself, and I will say it to her directly: Kamala Harris is irrelevant. President [Donald] Trump defeated her soundly. It was a landslide victory, a knockout from President Trump and an embarrassing loss for her and for the Democratic Party."

In her new memoir, "107 Days," Harris criticized Biden's decision to run for reelection. She also said that she and others close to Biden should have put more pressure on him sooner not to run, but it was "as if we'd all been hypnotized" to believe that it would turn out fine.

Alvarez slammed Harris, saying, "I mean, you can try to rewrite history all that you want. But how embarrassing to say that you were hypnotized. I don't know what that means when you are Number Two, supposedly leading the free world. … she should probably go take a nap with Joe Biden."

Alvarez also lauded Trump for bringing in the National Guard to make Washington, D.C., a much safer city in such a short time.

"It is absolutely wonderful to see. It just shows Trump is all gas and no brakes. He is solving problems."

She said that in this instance, Trump is bringing down crime in Washington, D.C., to the extent that the liberal mayor, Muriel Bowser, had to acknowledge it and thank him.

Alvarez emphasized that D.C. "used to be a very unsafe city, and thanks to President Trump, he's making America safe again; he's starting one city at a time."

