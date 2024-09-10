Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: 'Turn The Page' on Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris has said it's time to turn the page, and that's exactly what former President Donald Trump wants to do, the national spokesperson and senior adviser for the RNC told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Danielle Alvarez said on the "Chris Salcedo Show." "Let us please turn the page from Kamala Harris from this record inflation. From this open border with 10 million known illegal immigrant border crossings. From fentanyl pouring in. From wars abroad. From chaos at home.

"Let us turn the page from Kamala Harris, who has been in the White House for the last three and a half years, and let us make America great again."

Alvarez continued, "Let's return to prosperity under Donald Trump. Let's return to a secure border. Let's return to a time when we had savings, more money in our pockets, when we could afford our mortgage, our rent. I absolutely agree."

Alvarez said that Trump is in "great spirits" ahead of tonight's debate against Harris and that he plans to "focus on the issues that matter most to voters."

Since Harris hasn't had to answer any media questions about her policy positions, Alvarez said, "tonight we're going to focus on the issues that matter most to voters. We're going to make sure to hold her feet to the fire, because the media has not had an opportunity, and voters have not had an opportunity to get to know who Kamala Harris is: dangerously liberal, weak, and failed," Alvarez said.

The first, and likely only, debate between Trump and Harris gets underway tonight in Philadelphia at 9 p.m. ET.

