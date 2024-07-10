Trump Adviser Alvarez to Newsmax: VP Pick Could Come Monday

Danielle Alvarez, senior adviser to the Trump 2024 campaign, told Newsmax on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump may announce his running mate as early as next week, but declined to comment on rumors about the pick.

The Washington Post reported this week that Trump narrowed the field of candidates to three: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Alvarez, appearing on on "Wake Up America," was asked about the report and when Trump plans to announce his pick.

"I think it's going to be up to the president," she said.

Alvarez added that Trump's announcement on his running mate "could be as early as … Monday, but the reality is that the vice president nominee doesn't give their speech" at the Republican National Convention until July 17.

Trump told Fox News in a recent interview that he "would love" to reveal his running mate "during the convention," adding that "it would be a very interesting buildup and important for the convention."

Said Alvarez: "I always remind folks, especially as Democrats are in disarray, especially as they have no idea who will be at the top of their ticket, especially when it could be [Vice President] Kamala Harris, which is a terrifying notion. Anybody that President Trump picks is going to make an amazing VP, and it's going to be a much better ticket than Biden, Kamala, or whoever it may be on their end."

Alvarez later noted: "The one thing that I've heard the president say as I travel with him, and I think he said it publicly too, is he wants someone that can do the job."

