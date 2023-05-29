Ky. AG to Newsmax: Attacks on Black Conservatives 'Appalling'

Attacks on Black conservatives who think independently, especially from the far left, are "appalling and disappointing but not uncommon" Kentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Monday on Newsmax.

Cameron, who won the GOP nomination this month for the Kentucky governor race in November against Democrat Andy Beshear, was referring to left-wing criticism that he is "the black face of white supremacy" or a "Black who acts as if racism doesn't exist."

Cameron said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that such comments try "to discount not only my opinion, but my parents' opinion, countless family members, a lot of black folks that are conservative."

Cameron said, however, that "the good news is that folks are disregarding and dismissing [such viewpoints] and will continue to adhere to and be attracted to the principles of the Republican Party."

"Here in Kentucky we don't care what you look like, we care about your values," Cameron said. "That's why I am the Republican nominee for governor here ... [and] we feel confident that we are going to win in November."

He added: "I was fortunate to win nearly 50% of the vote here in a 12-person primary, so we feel that we are well on our way to uniting the Republican Party, and that is going to be the difference between a win and a loss in November."

Cameron emphasized that "people here do not want a governor that does not reflect their values, and Andy Beshear has shown consistently over these last three years that he does not understand Kentucky's values," adding that "we need to restore a common sense governor to Kentucky."

Cameron said Beshear "will not be able to hide from his record. He vetoed legislation that would have banned biological men from playing in women's sports, he has vetoed legislation that would have prevented minors from having gender transition surgery ... he also shut down churches and small business during the midst of the pandemic."

Cameron added that "we have skyrocketing crime in our largest cities, but [Beshear] sits on his hands and does absolutely nothing."

Regarding education, Cameron said Beshear "essentially appointed an education commissioner that said that if a teacher expresses any concern about the gender ideology curriculum that is making its way into our schools, that teacher needs to find another job."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!