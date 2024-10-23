Tulsi Gabbard: 'I'm Joining the Republican Party'

Former Hawaii Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday used her appearance at a rally for former President Donald Trump to announce she's joining the Republican Party.

In August, Gabbard endorsed Trump for president in this year's election.

"It is because of my love for our country and, specifically, because of the leadership that President Trump has brought to transform the Republican Party and bring it back to the party of the people and the party of peace, that I'm proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I'm joining the Republican Party," Gabbard said, with Trump a few feet behind her on stage at the rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

As the former president smiled and clapped, the audience erupted in applause.

"I'm joining the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country. It is the party of common sense, and the party that is led by a president, who has the courage and strength to fight for peace."

Trump later took to Truth Social and posted video of Gabbard's announcement. He commented, "WELCOME, TULSI GABBARD — MAGA!"

During her remarks, Gabbard criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, as being an ineffective leader. The former congresswoman slammed Harris for campaigning with anti-Trump former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

"She is anti-freedom, she is pro-censorship, she is pro-open borders, and she is pro-war," Gabbard said of Harris, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. "Without even pretending to care about peace, as President Trump talked about, she has shamelessly embraced the endorsement and support of warmongers like Dick Cheney, and Liz Cheney."

In October 2022, Gabbard announced she was quitting the Democratic Party and asked fellow "common sense independent-minded Democrats to join" her.

Gabbard, a National Guard veteran who served two tours of duty in the Middle East, served four terms in the U.S. House. She was the only Democrat who voted "present" when Trump was impeached for the first time in 2019.

After campaigning for president in 2020 before dropping out of the race and supporting President Joe Biden, Gabbard became the only candidate with primary delegates not to be invited to the 2020 Democratic National Convention.