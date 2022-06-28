Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick to Newsmax: Biden WH Is a 'Culture of Death'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Newsmax on Tuesday that ''everywhere you turn this administration is a culture of death.''

''There's no compassion, sympathy, any understanding at all by the left,'' Patrick, a Republican, said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''They have just totally discarded the value of life in the womb, the value of life crossing the border, the value of life in our streets and the value of life of Americans hooked on fentanyl.''

When asked about the migrants who were recently found dead in an abandoned 18-wheeler truck at the southern border, Patrick said that Biden administration officials ''seem to have no conscience, no caring, no responsibility, no accountability for what's happening.''

''It's clear that these 50 people who died in the back of that 18-wheeler in the most horrendous death that you can imagine — suffocating at 130- or 140-degree heat or higher, scrambling over each other, pounding against a locked door, suffocating and dying in the heat — that this is clearly a result of the Biden policies,'' he said.

''But that's just the latest,'' Patrick continued. ''We've seen people drowned in the river. We've seen fentanyl pour across our borders and drive up the death rate of teenagers and young adults in this country because of the border policies.''

In a Tuesday interview, CNN host Dana Bash asked Vice President Kamala Harris about providing women with financial resources or some type of voucher for abortions in states where the procedure is illegal.

''So this is something that we are looking at because we know, for example, in terms of how this is going to actually impact real people, over half of women who receive abortions in America are moms,'' Harris said.

''That means that if they're going to have to travel, they have to find daycare and pay for it. It means that they will, if they are working, which most are, they're going to have to have time from work and if they don't have paid leave, they are going to have to figure out how to afford it.''

Patrick said that a federal initiative to promote abortion through subsidies would be ''about taking the innocent lives of more babies in the womb.''

''So everywhere you turn, this administration is a culture of death,'' he said.

Patrick said the upcoming midterm elections are about more than just getting Republicans elected.

''Are we going to take back this country for the word of God?'' he asked. ''Are we going to take back this country for the values and principles it was founded on? Or are we going to let the socialist Marxist left take everything away from us?''

