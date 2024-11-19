Texas Lt. Gov to Newsmax: Dems Resisting Trump Deportations Will Pay at Ballot Box

Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrat lawmakers such as Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who have pledged to resist President-elect Donald Trump's efforts at mass deportations of illegal immigrants, will pay the price at the ballot box.

"You know, we have AI, artificial intelligence. There's also AS, artificial stupidity, and you combine that with arrogance [of Democrats] … these people are going to be voted out of office," Patrick told "Finnerty." "Even in the states that President Trump didn't win, the blue-to-red [ratio] changed significantly in New Jersey, New York, California. And that's just utter arrogance. And they do not care about their own people.

"They're just, they're above it all. They live in their ivory towers, and they don't worry about the man on the street. And that's why Donald Trump won. He cares about the man on the street, and they will all be run out of office if they keep this up."

Patrick said he is not surprised that Democrat lawmakers such as Healey and Wu have put up so much resistance just two weeks after Trump's victory. He said it's all part of their mindset.

"Think about Republican voters," Patrick said. "They're not in groups, they're individuals. But Democrat voters are really in groups. You have the climate change people. You have the pro-Palestinian people, you have the LGBT people, you have the Black Lives Matter people. … They have a real problem now of turning against any of those groups. If you notice, the transgender group, for example, one Democrat [Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton] bravely came out and said, 'hey, we shouldn't have pushed men playing girls sports,' and they're protesting his office, and he's a Democrat.

"When you have these groups that support you [whose] ideology is more important than winning an election … keep doing it because in four more years, we want to take more states. We, as Republicans, we believe in principles. We believe in values, and we believe what's for the greater good. … We don't have this groupthink. We care about this country, and we care about individuals, and that's why so many voters moved over to Trump."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com