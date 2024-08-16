WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan meuser | kamala harris | price gouging | inflation

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Price Gouging Doesn't Cause Inflation

By    |   Friday, 16 August 2024 02:15 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Newsmax Friday bashed Vice President Kamala Harris' reported new proposal to combat price gouging, which she blames on inflation.

"It's just incredibly foolish," Meuser said on "Newsline."

Meuser said he asked Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, if price gouging had anything to do with inflation, and he was told no.

"It's fake," Meuser said. "[Harris] does not understand anything about our economy or the private sector."

The only economists who believe price gouging causes inflation are autocratic socialists, Meuser said. Meuser said if you suppress the pricing on goods and services, manufacturers will just go overseas.

"They're just fools," Meuser said. "Give us a competitive economy, and that's what will create growth, and that will create prosperity, as it has for the United States of America versus any country."

Meuser said he believes Harris' record will doom her in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.

"If we can show who Kamala actually is, we will win by a landslide," Meuser said. "The truth is going to come out.

"And, frankly, the White House deck of cards, is going to come collapsing down, once we get ... finally get the truth out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Newsmax Friday bashed Vice President Kamala Harris' reported new proposal to combat price gouging, which she blames on inflation.
dan meuser, kamala harris, price gouging, inflation
247
2024-15-16
Friday, 16 August 2024 02:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved