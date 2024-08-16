Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Price Gouging Doesn't Cause Inflation

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Newsmax Friday bashed Vice President Kamala Harris' reported new proposal to combat price gouging, which she blames on inflation.

"It's just incredibly foolish," Meuser said on "Newsline."

Meuser said he asked Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, if price gouging had anything to do with inflation, and he was told no.

"It's fake," Meuser said. "[Harris] does not understand anything about our economy or the private sector."

The only economists who believe price gouging causes inflation are autocratic socialists, Meuser said. Meuser said if you suppress the pricing on goods and services, manufacturers will just go overseas.

"They're just fools," Meuser said. "Give us a competitive economy, and that's what will create growth, and that will create prosperity, as it has for the United States of America versus any country."

Meuser said he believes Harris' record will doom her in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.

"If we can show who Kamala actually is, we will win by a landslide," Meuser said. "The truth is going to come out.

"And, frankly, the White House deck of cards, is going to come collapsing down, once we get ... finally get the truth out."

