Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Harris 'Owns the Lousy Results' of Past 4 Years

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that despite Vice President Kamala Harris' efforts to present herself as having a fresh perspective, she "owns every lousy result that's come from the Biden-Harris policies" over the past three years.

For the past few weeks, Harris has attempted to distance herself from the Biden administration's policies, even going so far as to embracing fracking and trying to reinvent herself as a border hawk. Meuser said she's doing this because Pennsylvania voters are experiencing "Biden-Harris buyer's remorse."

Meuser said while Republicans have increased voter registration in Pennsylvania, Erie County will "pick the winner" of the presidential election.

"Erie picks the winner. It has since 1992, Erie County. Biden won it by 2,000 [in 2020] and Trump won it by 2,000 votes out of about 180,000, in 2016. So that's why Sen. J.D. Vance is there," Meuser said on "Wake Up America."

Meuser said the key to victory will be breaking "the fake news media makeover" the press has been engaging in.

"I think as soon as we crack that we're going to win in an overwhelming manner," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com