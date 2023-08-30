Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Media Can't Ignore Biden's Age

Mainstream news media networks can no longer hide concerns about President Joe Biden's age when polling reveals deep concerns about his ability to fulfill his duties, Rep. Dan Meuser said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"They can't hide this information completely from their viewership when they see polls that 77% of all Americans and 68% of Democrats think that Biden's not capable of doing the duties of the president of the United States, let alone pretty much any real function of any seriousness, so they're coming around," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Meuser said networks such as Newsmax report the issue, but "85% of the media is either hiding this, ignoring it, or misinforming on it, and it is absolutely shameless. I think they're deteriorating themselves to no end."

Meuser said that in talking with constituents, he's finding that Democrats who are in business believe that there are reasons other than Biden's policies for the economy's troubles, and that they are "proving to be completely out of touch."

"Speak [to people] in any district throughout Pennsylvania, the southeast, the northeast, the rural areas, the suburban areas, and inflation is crushing people," said Meuser. "In the suburban areas, people are losing $800 a month. ... It's reverse economics."

And when compared to the economics under former President Donald Trump, "Bidenomics is about spending the taxpayers' dollars in order to float artificially an economy," Meuser said.

Under former President Donald Trump, however, "it was about the growth of the private sector," Meuser said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!