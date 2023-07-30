×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: age | congress | term limits | dianne feinstein

Cognitive Issues Hit One of Oldest Congresses Ever

By    |   Sunday, 30 July 2023 09:36 AM EDT

President Joe Biden is 80 and facing daily questions about his cognitive decline. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., 81, froze in a stupor at the state of the GOP weekly news conference. And Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 90, needed to be stopped from reading a prepared statement to be told by handlers to "just say aye."

Congress is staring down Father Time, and The Washington Post broke down "one of the oldest" Congresses ever.

Feinstein serves in the Senate, which has the highest median age in U.S. history at 65. Together with the House, the median age of Congress is 59. While the House does have some younger blood, its median age has been between 57 and 58 for the past decade, according to the Post.

Broken down by generations, Congress has the highest percentege of baby boomers:

  • 48% baby boomers (around 58-77)
  • 33% Generation X (42-57)
  • 12% Millennials (29-42)
  • 6% Silent Generation (78+)
  • Less than 1% Generation Z (28 or younger): Just Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.

Despite this year's freshman class being one of the youngest in decades, with 18 new congressional lawmakers under 40, the career politicians are still dragging the age of Congress to its highest levels, according to the post.

Those with the resources, base, and popularity are heavily favored for reelection, as the cycle goes, and term limits are never truly taken seriously because lawmakers would be voting to end their political careers.

Related Stories:

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden is 80 and facing daily questions about his cognitive decline. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., 81, froze in a stupor at the state of the GOP weekly news conference.
age, congress, term limits, dianne feinstein
258
2023-36-30
Sunday, 30 July 2023 09:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved