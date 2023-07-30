Cognitive Issues Hit One of Oldest Congresses Ever

President Joe Biden is 80 and facing daily questions about his cognitive decline. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., 81, froze in a stupor at the state of the GOP weekly news conference. And Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., 90, needed to be stopped from reading a prepared statement to be told by handlers to "just say aye."

Congress is staring down Father Time, and The Washington Post broke down "one of the oldest" Congresses ever.

Feinstein serves in the Senate, which has the highest median age in U.S. history at 65. Together with the House, the median age of Congress is 59. While the House does have some younger blood, its median age has been between 57 and 58 for the past decade, according to the Post.

Broken down by generations, Congress has the highest percentege of baby boomers:

48% baby boomers (around 58-77)

33% Generation X (42-57)

12% Millennials (29-42)

6% Silent Generation (78+)

Less than 1% Generation Z (28 or younger): Just Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.

Despite this year's freshman class being one of the youngest in decades, with 18 new congressional lawmakers under 40, the career politicians are still dragging the age of Congress to its highest levels, according to the post.

Those with the resources, base, and popularity are heavily favored for reelection, as the cycle goes, and term limits are never truly taken seriously because lawmakers would be voting to end their political careers.

