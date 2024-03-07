Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden to Fault GOP for Border Crisis

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., criticized President Joe Biden ahead of his State of the Union address on Newsmax on Thursday, saying he would blame the border crisis on the GOP.

"Joe Biden is gonna have the audacity tonight to somehow blame what he's created over the last three years — this unmitigated disaster at our border with 10 million illegals, most of whom we have no idea who they are, OK, so this migrant crime is going to continue — and he is going to blame it on Republicans," Meuser said on "American Agenda."

Meuser cited a case involving an immigrant who entered the U.S. illegally and later allegedly killed Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

"I mean, if there's any level of hypocrisy, you know, it's a new low in the Biden — and, frankly, Democrat — hypocrisy. He has not yet said her name. Outrageous.

"I'm wearing my pin that says, 'Say her name; it's Laken Riley.' And I am not one to just wear a pin for just silly purposes. This is a very serious issue," Meuser added.

