Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'Enough Already' to Dems' DHS Funding Block

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax he's had his fill with congressional Democrats who are blocking funding for immigration enforcement.

Meuser said on "National Report" Tuesday, "Enough already."

Meuser said any government employee not getting paid should "call your Democrat member and say, My goodness, allow us to get a paycheck."

He said Democrats' opposition to immigration enforcement has gone far enough.

"If my Democrat colleagues haven't noticed, we're at a very heightened level of emergency in our nation right now. The Coast Guard's not getting paid."

Meuser pointed out that Democrats have chosen to play a dangerous game with U.S. security. "They're doing this just to continue to press."

"You know why? Because they don't care about the results," he said. "They care about the politics.

"And I'm pretty outraged about it, as are many."

Meuser said Republicans have attempted to initiate some changes in the immigration enforcement process to smooth what some say are rough edges. "Let's set new rules that make sense for ICE."

But Meuser said there are bigger issues involved. "Let's work on these sanctuary cities, which are a breeding ground for crying out loud, for hardened criminals that came here illegally."

"And do what's right. What's right for the interests of our country, not what's right for the midterms, as far as they're concerned."

Meuser added that he believes the Democrats have no intention of supporting a secure America. "Democrats are about disruption."

"They want to create this disruption and somehow blame it on President [Donald] Trump and blame it on Republicans. This is absurd."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is preparing an effort to force a vote on legislation to reopen most of the Department of Homeland Security without funding two immigration enforcement agencies at the center of a dispute on Capitol Hill.

A similar approach has already faced resistance in Congress.

Senate Democrats attempted last week to pass legislation funding agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency while excluding Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, but the proposal was blocked by Senate Republicans.

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