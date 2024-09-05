Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Harris-Walz Economic Plan Is 'Amateur Hour'

Former President Donald Trump's economic plan is "exciting," while Vice President Kamala Harris' amounts to "amateur hour," Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Meuser was reacting to a speech Trump gave at the Economic Club in New York on Thursday in which he outlined his proposed economic policy.

"You have Vice President Harris stating that she's going to increase taxes on corporations, on small business, and then say, Oh, we're going to build more in the USA. That runs completely contradictory to building more in the USA," Meuser said on "American Agenda."

Meuser said increasing taxes will send manufacturing overseas.

"Madam Vice President, the idea of the expansion of government, the giveaways in a targeted way, picking winners and losers — it's such amateur hour."

Meuser said that "it's really exciting what can be done over the next five to 10 years," if Trump wins and implements his policies.

Meuser said states that adopt Trump's policies, should he win in November, will have a leg up on the competition.

"The states that embrace where President Trump and these plans can take us are going to going to flourish and boom and improve quality of life," Meuser said. "Improve jobs, and increase their population, and just do right by its citizens."

Meuser said states that don't, Pennsylvania in particular, will be at a disadvantage.

"There's a competition of states going on and unless Pennsylvania, frankly, gets the right governor to embrace these plans that President Trump will bring, Pennsylvania is going to be left behind. And I'm concerned about that," Meuser said.

