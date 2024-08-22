Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Harris and Walz Are 'Phony' Not Joyful

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that his constituents in Pennsylvania see the Democrat's platform as "just so phony" and the joyful message Vice President Kamala Harris is attempting to portray is not resonating.

Host Emma Rechenberg asked Meuser how voters in his home state are responding to the Democratic National Convention adding the Keystone State will be "a major player" in deciding the president.

Meuser said the Democrats are not "talking about the things that matter to Pennsylvanians."

"There's a lot of phoniness taking place," he said during an appearance on "National Report." "We don't hear anything about the border. We don't hear anything about fentanyl. I don't think they mentioned fentanyl once. Meanwhile, it's killing over 100,000 people [in the United States] and over 5,000 in Pennsylvania. We're hearing nothing about inflation and grocery prices."

Meuser, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, said that the governor of his state, Democrat Josh Shapiro, is the least qualified to talk about freedoms.

"I mean, between him and [Minnesota Gov. Tim] Waltz, they shut down more businesses during COVID and after COVID than probably any two governors out there," he said. "And they created a hotline that you could call about your neighbors, a snitch hotline. And Josh Shapiro was attorney general while all this was happening, and while Philadelphia was burning and did nothing."

