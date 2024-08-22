WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan meuser | dnc | kamala harris | josh shapiro | pennsylvania

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Harris and Walz Are 'Phony' Not Joyful

By    |   Thursday, 22 August 2024 11:22 AM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that his constituents in Pennsylvania see the Democrat's platform as "just so phony" and the joyful message Vice President Kamala Harris is attempting to portray is not resonating.

Host Emma Rechenberg asked Meuser how voters in his home state are responding to the Democratic National Convention adding the Keystone State will be "a major player" in deciding the president.

Meuser said the Democrats are not "talking about the things that matter to Pennsylvanians."

"There's a lot of phoniness taking place," he said during an appearance on "National Report." "We don't hear anything about the border. We don't hear anything about fentanyl. I don't think they mentioned fentanyl once. Meanwhile, it's killing over 100,000 people [in the United States] and over 5,000 in Pennsylvania. We're hearing nothing about inflation and grocery prices."

Meuser, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, said that the governor of his state, Democrat Josh Shapiro, is the least qualified to talk about freedoms.

"I mean, between him and [Minnesota Gov. Tim] Waltz, they shut down more businesses during COVID and after COVID than probably any two governors out there," he said. "And they created a hotline that you could call about your neighbors, a snitch hotline. And Josh Shapiro was attorney general while all this was happening, and while Philadelphia was burning and did nothing."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that his constituents in Pennsylvania see the Democrat's platform as "just so phony" and the joyful message Vice President Kamala Harris is attempting to portray is not resonating.
dan meuser, dnc, kamala harris, josh shapiro, pennsylvania
278
2024-22-22
Thursday, 22 August 2024 11:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved