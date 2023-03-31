Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Trump Case 'Built on House of Cards'

The indictment against former President Donald Trump comes from a case that is "built upon a house of cards" and based on the claims of his former attorney, Michael Cohen, a "legally established liar," Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Friday.

"The whole build-up to this has been unsettling and sort of outrageous," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "No federal prosecutor would take this case."

In the indictment handed down Thursday afternoon from a Manhattan grand jury, Trump is facing 30 counts related to business fraud.

The exact charges Trump is facing have not yet been released, as the indictment remains sealed, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation centers around Cohen's deal with adult film star Stormy Daniels, who he paid $130,000 in hush money over an alleged affair with Trump.

The money was transferred to her less than two weeks before the 2016 election, and after Trump won, he reimbursed Cohen. The former president has admitted to reimbursing Cohen but denies that he had an affair with Daniels.

"This was Trump's own money," Meuser said on Newsmax. "It would be similar if I were to take somebody to dinner during a campaign and paid for it with my own funds, my own private money. You can submit it if you plan on getting reimbursement, but it's simply not necessary."

He also pointed out that most media outlets suppressed news about President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, before the 2020 presidential election, and said that could be considered an "in-kind contribution for supporting a presidential campaign."

"Every one of those media outlets, for suppressing that information that helped Joe Biden, should also be indicted," he said.

Bragg, he added, "ran his campaign on getting Trump a few years ago and meanwhile, he lets criminals out and goes after Trump. His whole city is falling apart. This thing is a farce."

Meanwhile, Meuser said Trump wouldn't have been indicted if he wasn't running for president.

"No federal prosecutor would take it and one of the reasons is it's not a federal case. It's not a felony," he said. "Bragg turned a misdemeanor that had a statute of limitations on it and created it into a federal crime … this leads to nothing but the conclusion that this is a political weaponization of our justice system, and that's very troubling."

