Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems Want 'Blank Check' on Spending

An agreement must be reached on the nation's debt limit, but the White House and Democrats want a "blank check" on spending, Rep. Dan Meuser said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"It must get done, it needs to get done, and so, therefore, it should be accomplished," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "But we've got some real issues here."

House Republicans have a plan that will limit spending growth, Meuser added, but "they [Democrats] want to spend."

"We want to grow but they want to grow your taxes," he said. "They came to the table two days ago and said part of this deal needs to be revenue, which is added taxes. So the thing is, right now we are, in my view, in my understanding, pretty far apart."

More than 60% of the American people want fiscal responsibility from the government, Meuser said, but "the Democrats have not earned a blank check from the American taxpayers, and this Congress is not going to give it to them."

Lawmakers face an eight-day deadline, after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's warnings of a default by June 1. Meuser said he's confident a deal can be reached and a bill will be signed.

"It's a must happen," he said. "This is ridiculous that we are, in fact, so close. The Biden administration is stonewalling and the markets are going to start reacting next week. The economy is going to start reacting. We could lose our credit standing. So this is serious."

Meuser said solutions "are within grasp," but said he's never seen an administration "so out of touch."

"It's unimaginable how out of touch, where they want to tax, they want to spend more a lot more than in 2022, and they want a blank check from the American people," he said. "This is like going back to the [Nancy] Pelosi days. Their idea of negotiation is you give us everything we want and there's no negotiation. You get nothing."

