Rep. Crenshaw to Newsmax: Iranians Celebrating End of 47 Years of Oppression

Many Iranians are celebrating Saturday's U.S. strikes against Iran's regime, as "47 years of oppressive history ended in one fell swoop," Rep. Dan Crenshaw said Sunday on Newsmax.

"There's going to be some crocodile tears shed, but I think the vast majority of Iranians want to be free," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren while commenting that he mourns the loss of three U.S. service members in the attacks.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and received two Bronze Stars, including one with a V device for valor, said Iranian dissidents in the U.S. have expressed support for the strikes.

"You look at all the dissidents that you see in the United States, whether it's Los Angeles or I think the second largest diaspora is here in Houston," he said.

"We see the Iranian people all the time here and in my district and in the Houston area, and they're celebrating," said Crenshaw. "I'm not sure you can find anyone who's not celebrating."

Crenshaw said a "certain class" benefits from the regime and helps it maintain control, but he suggested its grip is weakening following the reported deaths of senior leaders.

"Just because you've cut off the head of the snake and many other heads underneath him," he said, noting estimates that "40 upper-echelon leadership" figures have been killed, "that doesn't mean the hard work is over."

He said the Iranian president remains alive, although Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, but suggested the regime appears unable "to control their retaliation or the defense from a central location."

Crenshaw pointed to President Donald Trump's stated objective that "the end goal here is for the Iranian people to take over," adding that the U.S. should ensure they are prepared.

"If that's going to be the goal, I think we need to make sure that they are enabled with everything possible to ensure that it does happen," Crenshaw said.

"I would like to see some more plans for the administration on how to make that happen," the congressman added. "Remember, these people aren't exactly armed either."

He described the strikes as "quite the moment in time" and said he hopes they signal "the end of tyranny for the Iranian people."

The congressman also addressed the loss of three American service members and injuries to others in the fighting.

"We have three killed and five critically injured," he said. "Their families should know this: They'll never be forgotten."

Crenshaw said service members understand the risks when they volunteer.

"When we sign up, we choose to defend the United States," he said. "And indeed, this is defending the United States. This isn't just about liberating the Iranian people. That by itself would not be a good enough reason. This regime has threatened, killed hundreds, maybe thousands of Americans before. We put ourselves on the front line in order to defend it."

