Former Amb. Friedman to Newsmax: Trump Warned Iran Often

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said Sunday that President Donald Trump is carrying out warnings he previously delivered to Iran and that Tehran should not be surprised by the U.S. response.

Speaking on Newsmax's special coverage of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, Friedman,who served in the first Trump administration, said the president made clear that escalation would bring consequences.

"He warned Iran. He warned them this was going to happen. They didn't believe him," Friedman said.

Asked whether he was surprised by Trump's decision to act, he replied, "Not the slightest."

Friedman said Iran is miscalculating, possibly because its leadership has been weakened by joint Israeli and U.S. actions.

"Between Israel and the United States, they've decapitated the leadership, and this is the only direction that they know how to follow," said Friedman. "But I think they're getting [Trump] angry."

He pointed to the deaths of three U.S. service members and civilian casualties in Israel, including in Beit Shemesh.

"They're doing exactly what I think Trump warned them not to do, which is to escalate," Friedman said.

He said Trump does not intend to engage in a prolonged conflict.

"Make no mistake, President Trump is not in this for a long back-and-forth, trading volleys. He's going to end this," Friedman said. "If they're going to escalate, he's going to escalate four or five or 10 times as hard to make it clear to them that they have no path to victory. ... He's going to end this war one way or another. This is not going to be a long war."

Friedman rejected the idea that the president acted impulsively, noting indirect talks in recent years between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian officials.

"He didn't want to start a war. He was doing everything he could to offer them a path to a diplomatic solution; just give up your weapons," Friedman said. "They said no. And they left him with no choice."

Asked whether the administration's actions are meant to protect Israel, stop a nuclear weapon, or both, Friedman said, "Certainly both. And I think more the latter."

"Iran has sleeper cells all over the world. They have fomented terror groups all over the world," he said. "This Iranian regime has got to be brought down."

Friedman said Trump is acting with future generations in mind and believes removing the regime would strengthen Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Abraham Accords.

"There's just a wealth of good that comes out of removing this terrorist regime," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com