Sen. Daines to Newsmax: Dems' 'Reckless' BBB Plan Includes $400B Tax Increase

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told Newsmax that President Joe Biden's and the Democrats' proposed $1.75 trillion ''Build Back Better'' budget reconciliation bill includes $400 billion in tax increases.

''It's just a great big, huge, reckless tax and spending spree, and it's what the Democrats do best,'' Daines said on Friday's ''Spicer & Co.'' ''It's about $400 billion of tax increases that are inside this bill that [are] trying to get jammed through Congress.''

Democratic leaders in Congress said this week that they will still try to move the bill, which includes several key items that are part of the party's agenda, through the Senate after the new year despite currently lacking the required 50 votes from 48 Democrats and two independents in the evenly divided chamber.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said they will oppose the legislation, effectively killing it in the Senate.

Key portions of the bill include expanding healthcare, child care, and several climate change initiatives.

The House passed its version of the plan in November with a 220-213 vote with all Republican members of the lower chamber opposing the measure.

''This is fiscal madness. It's absolute insanity,'' Daines said. ''This great big bill that Biden is trying to jam through Congress is actually going to cost $5 trillion, is going to add $3 trillion to our national debt.''

Daines also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for not doing her job along the southern border after being tasked by Biden to deal with the surge in illegal immigration.

Harris has said she is working on the ''root problems'' around 200,000 illegal migrant border crossings each month, which have brought around 2 million into the country since the beginning of the year when Biden took office, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The White House defended Harris after Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said in an interview that he had not spoken to Harris and the White House in six months.

''I knew that I did see this kind of strange report from the president of Guatemala, saying that he has had no contact with the White House, which is inaccurate,'' White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

Daines said he had recently talked with Giammattei this month, and it was not difficult.

''I spoke face to face with the president of Guatemala this month. It's not that difficult,'' Daines said. ''I'll tell you who's in charge of the southern border. It's the Mexican cartels that are in charge of the southern border, and that's why Kamala Harris is trying to stay thousands of miles away from it.''

