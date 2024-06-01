WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Only Thing Biden Has Is 'Sham Trial'

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on former U.S. President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush-money trial before speaking on the Middle East at the White House on May 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

Saturday, 01 June 2024 01:10 PM EDT

The conviction of former President Donald Trump by a Manhattan jury shows "this is all [President Joe Biden] has, this is what the president will be running on because his policies as Commander in Chief as President of the United States have been a complete failure," Rep. Anthony D’Esposito told Newsmax on Saturday.

Trump on Thursday was convicted on 34 counts of fraud related to the alleged falsifying of business records to conceal payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels.  

Host Rita Cosby pointed out the Biden family has their own share of legal entanglements, with Biden's son, Hunter, set to go to trial on Monday for a felony gun charge.

D’Esposito told Cosby that President Biden "follows that old adage of do as I say, not as I do" and the only thing he’ll be running on is Trump’s conviction.

"Record numbers of illegal migrants coming across our southern border, you go to the supermarket everything costs more. Crime is out of control because of politics and anti-police agenda that his administration and Democrats like him have put in place," D’Esposito said on “Saturday Report.”

"So, the only thing Joe Biden has to hang his hat on is this sham trial that Donald J. Trump just went through," he added.

Saturday, 01 June 2024 01:10 PM
