De La Houssaye to Newsmax: Keep D-Day Memory Alive Through Education

A day after the 81st anniversary of D-Day, Dorothea de La Houssaye, a leading advocate for historical preservation, called on Americans to ensure future generations understand the enduring legacy of June 6, 1944, through education.

De La Houssaye, chairman of the Normandy Institute and president of the American Friends of Lorraine Court, told Newsmax's "America Right Now" on Saturday that teaching the story of D-Day to younger generations is vital to ensuring the sacrifices made are never forgotten.

"We need to educate people about this story," she said. "It is a boundless fountain of wisdom, knowledge, and experience that will live on years beyond the last veterans and a really momentous moment in American history and its allies on that day.

"We here on the ground, we find new stories all the time. And it ... was a game-changing battle, and that needs to be remembered and taught — more importantly, because it is relevant — very relevant — today still," she said.

On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest amphibious invasion in military history. The assault, codenamed "Operation Overlord," marked the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi occupation and ultimately contributed to the end of World War II.

De La Houssaye said monuments and memorials help preserve these memories. She pointed to the newly unveiled Eighth Air Force monument as an example of how history can be honored and made accessible to visitors.

"We hope that with this Eighth Air Force monument we will add another little piece of relevant history for people coming to visit Normandy," she said. "But also, if you don't visit Normandy, you will still have a possibility to, you know, to acquire this knowledge and to understand what it meant for the history of mankind."

Calling D-Day "one of the greatest battles ever fought in the history of mankind," de La Houssaye said the operation's significance extends far beyond the shores of Normandy. When asked where people can learn more about the Normandy Institute and its work, she encouraged the public to take action.

"It's very simple: Google the Normandy Institute, and you will find everything that we do," she said. "We also invite you to come to Normandy. Don't put it on your bucket list. Do it now. It's very important."

