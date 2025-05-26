Holt to Newsmax: Trump's Arlington Memorial Day Visit 'Has No Politics'

President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day Monday by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, a part of Washington, D.C., that "has no politics," said retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.

"That spot right there, 21 steps, 21 guns, 24 over seven, 365, and the soldiers that commit to that ceremony. This is the part of Washington, D.C., that has no politics," Holt told Newsmax’s "Wake Up America."

"And I'm so proud that our president [was] there to honor that solemn ceremony. And again, any American that gets to our nation's capital, go there, go there and see," he added.

"Because the imagery and the devotion of what that soldier is committing to in those shifts that they do to keep vigil for the unknown soldier, it's powerful. There's no way it can't touch your heart.

"But then again, think about warfare and how important it is that we have such a strong military and that they have the best equipment and that we buy it the best way, and that we make a strong America. But we also manage to keep ourselves out of paying these prices with our best, brightest, our sons and daughters."

Trump during his Memorial Day address called America a "Republic that I am fixing after a long and hard four years."

