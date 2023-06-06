Rep. Mast to Newsmax: D-Day Was About 'Commitment' to Victory

Military veteran and Florida Republican Rep. Brian Mast joined Newsmax on Tuesday to commemorate the 79th anniversary of D-Day.

Mast, on "American Agenda," said that for himself, D-Day represented the United States' "commitment to absolute victory."

"I think," Mast said, "it's an important lesson for what America needs to recognize: That if we go into a fight — if we go into war — we better have a commitment to absolute victory. And that's what D-Day was all about.

"It was an incredible commitment and resulted in incredible sacrifice by so many Americans to go out there and achieve what we demanded."

On June 6, 1944, the Normandy beach landings were executed, signaling the Western Allied campaign to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

Mast went on to say that for all the World War II veterans, "I love them down to the bottom of my heart.

"They are the individuals like so many other veterans that made me say, 'That's what I want to be. I want to be one of them when I grow up.'"

