Sen. Lummis to Newsmax: Spying on Senators 'Absolute Abomination'

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., told Newsmax she considers being the target of spying by the administration of former President Joe Biden to be an "absolute abomination."

Lummis told "Saturday Agenda" that she and other senators were informed of the government spy activity by the current Trump administration FBI.

"We were all shocked," she said.

"And the only thing we can figure that we have in common is, of course, we're all Republicans. We all voted for President [Donald] Trump."

Lummis said there is a flurry of activity surrounding a full investigation into what she said was blatant illegal activity.

"So this was a pretty sweeping effort to spy on people.

"The fact that they would spy on senators is an absolute abomination, an unconstitutional attack on the separation of powers. And we have to investigate," she said.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released information about the surveillance on Oct. 6.

He said investigators found evidence of an election-related investigation and called it "worse than Watergate."

In a post on X, Grassley revealed that outside of Lummis, seven others were targeted, including Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

"It is not only unconstitutional, but it's an absolute violation of our privacy and an aberration of the purpose of the FBI. The Department of Justice knows better," Lummis said.

She added that more information may soon be released about the scope of the spying.

"It wouldn't surprise me if there are other names that come forth later that were also targeted. We do know that the organization of state Republican attorneys general was targeted, as well as some other conservative groups," Lummis said.

