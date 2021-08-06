Curtis Sliwa to Newsmax: Taxpayers Will Foot 'Hypocrite' Cuomo's Legal Bills

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a "sanctimonious hypocrite" who will claim qualified immunity in his defense on claims that he sexually harassed several former and current female state workers, and the lawsuits that are coming against him will cost New Yorkers taxpayers millions of dollars, New York City GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa said on Newsmax Friday.

"Not a nickel, dime, and penny of his personal fortune will be spent in defending it," Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels crime prevention organization, told Newsmax's "National Report." "We the taxpayers will have to do that, and when settlements are made because you know this isn't going to go to court, this is going to cost tens of millions of dollars. Cuomo will not have to spend any of his personal fortune. It will be we, the taxpayers, who cover him because he has qualified immunity, but he wants to (take) qualified immunity from all police officers in New York state."

Cuomo also won't have to spend the money he made from the $5.5 million he made in sales for his book about handling crisis during the coronavirus pandemic, said Sliwa.

Still, he said there is "no doubt" Cuomo will have to leave office in the wake of the damaging report from Attorney General Letitia James detailing claims from several former and current state employees that he sexually harassed them.

"My nickname for Andrew over the years has been Andrew 'Evil Eyes' Cuomo and he is really evil, right down to the marrow of his core," Sliwa said. "Notice, the walls are caving in on him, even amongst those who have been loyal to a fault to him."

The governor has battled to remove qualified immunity from every police officer in the state, but he wants to use it for himself in the civil lawsuits that have been filed against him, and that makes him a 'hypocrite," said Sliwa.

Cuomo also thinks he can run for a fourth term, he added, but Democrats are "beginning to realize that they no longer have anything to fear" from him.

Still, he said he wants to know why Democrats knew of Cuomo's "behavioral problem" from early in his governorship, but still "enabled him."

Sliwa also said he objects most, as an Italian-American, to Cuomo's claims in his denial statement that he hugs and kisses people because of his cultural heritage.

"He blamed it on the fact of his Italian-American tradition, that it was in his DNA, that it was learned behavior from his father, the former governor, Mario Cuomo, and his beloved mother, Matilda, thank God who is still alive at 89," said Sliwa, calling the governor's explanation a "disgrace."

Sliwa then spoke out against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's call to only allow vaccinated people inside the city's restaurants, entertainment venues, and more, calling that "more of government's jackboot in the neck of citizens."

"We should have choice," Sliwa said. "Now think of it. There are people who cannot be vaccinated because of medical reasons. So all of a sudden they're on the outside looking at there are others because of their religious beliefs who will not be vaccinated."

There are also many people who will not get the vaccine because they were "trained and taught" that nobody takes any medicine that isn't approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

"I've been vaccinated, so obviously that doesn't disturb me," said Sliwa. "But others are disturbed by this, many in the minority community, so that means close to 50% of the minority community will not be able to get a job, will not be able to go to work will not be able to go to a restaurant. And what about children...that means restauranteurs won't be able to (serve) families."

