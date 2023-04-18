×
Tags: crime | ny | russell fry | new york city | alvin bragg | george soros

Rep. Russell Fry to Newsmax: 'People Tired' of 'Lack of Justice' in NYC

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 01:08 PM EDT

Americans, and New Yorkers in particular, are tired of a "lack of justice" in Democrat-run cities, Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax.

"The room was really packed, and to see people really frustrated with a lack of justice that is going on in New York City," Fry said, referring to a hearing Monday on violent crime in New York City. "I think people are tired of it. They want to get back to basics."

Law enforcement is a core function of government, Fry stressed.

"And to hear it be told in New York City, they're not focusing on even the basic stuff, and in fact, they are eradicating a lot of the policies that work — so, I think that stood out to me," Fry, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said.

At the hearing, Washington, D.C., politicians heard shocking testimony from victims of crime in New York, including a Jewish man being assaulted for going to a pro-Israel demonstration.

"Just hearing these stories, and then to kind of see House Democrats demonize the victims, I think was a real the biggest tragedy," Fry said.

"When you go to the border, when you go to New York City to talk about crime, you really get a good sense of what is going on," he continued. "You talk to people. I'm reminded of the cab driver that I ran into on the way from the airport. He didn't know who I was or why I was there, but he just started talking about crime in New York on his own.

"So you really get a sense of what is going on."

"I think it's really important to hear from the American people to see what's going on to have these meaningful discussions and hopefully that impacts policy," Fry concluded. "Hopefully the citizens of New York wake up and elect real leaders. And that they take their streets back.

"So, it's really important to be on the ground, I think, and I'm glad that House Republicans are doing these field hearings, because they're so vital to the national discussion right now."

