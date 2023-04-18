Rep. Tom Tiffany to Newsmax: NYC Hearing About Crime, Not Trump

The House Judiciary Committee's field hearing in Manhattan was a necessary move to detail the crime that has grown in New York City and should only be the first, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax.

The committee should travel to other crime-plagued cities across the United States as well, Tiffany told Tuesday's "Wake Up America."

"[With the] Judiciary Committee, if we have a crime problem in America, we should be highlighting it," Tiffany said. "I closed my speech [Monday], my presentation, by saying let's next go to Milwaukee, Wisconsin."

The hearing has been panned by Democrats and the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office as a political maneuver in defense of former President Donald Trump, after his arraignment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

But Tiffany, after hearing witnesses in New York testify about the impact crimes have had on them, including the loss of family members, said the hearing was "probably the most powerful judiciary hearing" he has seen since he became a committee member, and he denied it was only about Trump's legal issues.

"We started in New York City, and you can decry that as just politics," Tiffany said. "You heard the witnesses. They're saying, yes, this is a huge problem in New York City, the soft-on-crime prosecutors. Well, we've got one in Wisconsin also, in Milwaukee. Let's go there next."

He added House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., when taking office, said he wanted House committees to "get out on the road and see the American people. Don't just do your hearings in Washington, D.C. This was a great place to start in New York City."

And Tuesday's hearing was "powerful," but Democrats "tried to shift this all to Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Donald Trump," Tiffany said.

Testimony during the hearing often became emotional and angry as the witnesses spoke, including Madeline Brame, chair of the Victims Rights Reform Council, who argued the case against those charged in the murder of her son unraveled after Bragg took office. Tiffany also pointed out the testimony from New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat, who said his constituents do not feel safe and neither does his family.

Holden testified thousands of New Yorkers have left town because of the rise of crime.

"It was witness after witness talking about what happens when you have a district attorney that will not prosecute crime," Tiffany said.

