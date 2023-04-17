Rep. Scott Perry to Newsmax: NYC Only Safer Than War Zone

New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams denounced House Republicans for coming to New York City over their concern about crime, calling it the safest big city, but Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., compared it to a war zone.

"We demand that justice is maintained in our city so that our children can be safe; this is why people are leaving New York, and New York City in particular, because they're not safe," Perry told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Monday.

"And for the mayor to act like it's one of the safest cities, I guess it's in relation to — look, I don't even think it's in relation to Afghanistan or Iraq as countries in a war — maybe in relation to Ukraine on the front, on the Eastern front, but that's about it."

Perry denounced Democrats' trashing the House GOP concern about New York City crime as being political "theater," but he added to host Carl Higbie stepping out on crime-ridden streets is a dangerous reality in Democrat-run cities.

"We're seeing this two-tiered justice system, where the criminals are literally being set free and law-abiding citizens are afraid to go out on the street," Perry continued. "And when they do go out on the street and defend themselves against the loss of life or safety of their own person or family member, they're the ones that the federal government or the local government persecutes."

Perry added a rebuke of "woke weaponized federal" and local justice, abusing the "outrageously powerful weight and might of the government against its citizens."

"We're not going to be able to solve New York City's problems; they're going to have to vote for different leadership there, but, in Congress, what we can do to solve an out of control, Department of Justice, FBI or just generally, national security apparatus, is cut their funding," Perry concluded.

"So that they have to focus on the right things, and we need to determine what those right things are, since they can't be trusted to do that for themselves.

"It's really about what Congress' power is, and that's the power of the purse and the power to determine what they're supposed to be focused on, and only fund those things, and do not allow them slush funds to be used against American citizens that are trying to abide by the law.

"That's what we can do and that's what we must do."

