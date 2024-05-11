Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Biden 'Talks Tough and Acts Weak'

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., lambasted President Joe Biden's threat to withhold aid to Israel, calling it an "atrocity" and a betrayal of a key ally in the Middle East and saying it demonstrates a pattern of weakness in U.S. foreign policy.

Cramer, speaking to Newsmax on Saturday, said a bipartisan effort led to the $25 billion aid package for Israel and accused Biden of undermining that effort.

"[I]t's an atrocity. What's going on in Israel is an atrocity, what's going on in Washington," the Senate Armed Services Committee member said on "America Right Now."

"When this president who, frankly, you know, banged on Republicans for the last few months to get this [foreign aid] package done — we worked very hard to get the political will between both parties and both chambers of Congress to put together a package that could be passed, that the president himself would sign, and he did.

"A lot of political capital went into that — only for him to pull the rug out from under our best friend in the Middle East, our ally, somebody who's helped us a great deal with conflicts in their part of the world," he added. "Now, we are abandoning them. It sends all of the wrong signals."

Cramer said Biden's foreign policy is inconsistent, citing his handling of conflicts with Russia, China, and Iran.

"This president has struggled from the beginning to determine who his friends are and who our enemies are," Cramer said. "He gets confused about which is which on a regular basis. So, yeah, in many respects, it is an overt anti-Israel message he's presenting."

Cramer accused Biden of sending mixed signals that embolden adversaries.

"It's the weak message — when red lines become pink lines, when suddenly they're just light gray — that emboldens the thugs and the despots and the dictators around the world," Cramer said.

"In fact, if he'd have been stronger right out of the chute with Ukraine, this war, the war in Ukraine, might have been over a year and a half ago. But instead, he talks tough and acts weak. We, the people, are starting to get the picture," he added.

"This is a fundamental difference between the geopolitical position of Republicans, who believe that the world is safer when America is strong."

Cramer criticized Biden's recent handling of economic information, accusing him of positing deliberate misinformation.

"Joe Biden has never let the truth get in the way of his messaging, and that's been true of his entire career," Cramer said. "Every word matters, and he still takes his casual 'aw shucks, I'm just Uncle Joe with a, you know, a memory problem; don't hold me accountable for all of it.'"

Cramer said the only solution to the problem is new leadership in the White House.

"We need an election soon, and we're going to have one, and we need a new president shortly after that," he said.

"So, you know, it's a major problem, and it gets back to that projection of weakness from the United States of America when the world needs the United States of America to be at its best, and it is not."

