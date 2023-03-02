Cammack to Newsmax: GOP Must 'Unite' Behind 'Kitchen Table Issues'

Republican Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack says conservatives need to "unite" behind shared "kitchen table issues" ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"We always hear that this is the most important election of our lifetime, but this time we’re actually serious — we’re very, very serious about the fact if we do not hold the House, take the Senate, and ultimately, take the White House, we’re going to continue this push towards ultraliberal progressive agenda items that is really stealing the American dream from everyday Americans," Cammack told Newsmax TV's National Report.

"So we’re talking about folks really focusing on the things that matter. We, as conservatives, are really good at bashing each other. We need to step away from that and focus on the prize, and that’s the White House, and that’s the Senate, and that’s keeping the House."

The primary issues for the 2024 presidential election are the "kitchen table issues," she added.

"While we are all impacted in certain ways by censorship, by the fact that conservatives have become target No. 1 from this progressive administration, when you sit down at the kitchen table, you’re hearing about people who are having to make decisions between gas and groceries," she noted. "You hear from people who are losing loved ones and friends because of the fentanyl crisis as a result of the open borders.

"We have to meet people where they’re at, and so we have to be talking about the economic issues. We have to be talking about the ways that big government is infringing on their lives, and this is something that really does impact every single person regardless of your party affiliation.

"It’s the spending — you can’t spend trillions of dollars in the span of two years and then expect us not to have consequences. We have a fiscal cliff that we’re approaching, and the debt is consuming every aspect of services and our everyday life.

"So, we, as conservatives, have to unite around this idea that less government is better government, and that’s the message that I think is going to win in ’24 — not pointing fingers — not name calling. It’s about national security, the economy, and preserving that notion that we are a nation of equal opportunity, not equal outcome.”

Cammack is set to speak at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Former President Donald Trump and possible presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are also expected to talk at the retreat.

Notably absent from the event are former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.