Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Natural Immunity Protects Against Omicron

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a medical doctor, told Newsmax that "natural immunity" and staying healthy should aid in protecting against the omicron strain of COVID-19.

Appearing on "Eric Bolling: The Balance," Marshall says, "we [have] every reason to believe that natural immunity should protect you very well; keep you from being hospitalized; keep you from dying."

"If you're a senior citizen, if you're a little heavy, those types of people should talk to their doctor about getting the vaccine, getting the booster," Marshall adds. "What we do know for sure is, regardless of the next variant, that taking care of yourself, doing what your grandma's always told you, will give you some better immunity, some better protection, eating well, exercising, getting seven hours of sleep, getting rid of some of that stress.



"And lastly this, the delta variant is still the problem at hand. And really, what we do know is that the vaccines do help us, natural immunity helps us, masks I don't think have ever helped us; certainly not if the surrounding of 92%" already have some form of immunity. Marshall adds that in light of omicron, "we don't know how bad it's going to be" in terms of morbidity but notes again that a healthy lifestyle offers strong protection against COVID-19.

